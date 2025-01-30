Police raid three-storey cannabis factory discovered in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have shut down a cannabis factory discovered at a private property in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary announced this morning (30 January), that a cannabis factory spanning three floors was found in the town.

Police identified a suspicious address and then noticed a man trying to flee the property when officers knocked on it earlier this week.

He hopped over the rear fence when he spotted officers approaching the building and was restrained by the police in a nearby garden.

When Hertfordshire Constabulary entered the building it discovered cannabis was being grown across three floors of the site. It adds that the factory has now been dismantled and the force is continuing to investigate the incident.

Inspector Paul Stanbridge said: “Officers are always out and about, conducting proactive patrols and looking for suspicious activity.

“I hope this serves as a warning to people that we are watching and improving our tactics all the time.

“I also hope it provides some reassurance to members of the public that we do take these issues seriously and are working hard to remove drugs from our streets. The criminality and exploitation often associated with them causes misery and fear among local communities.

“If you have any information which may assist, please don’t hesitate to report it; every call helps us to build the intelligence we need to take action.”

One individual has been arrested in connection with the operation. Rustem Kola, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with: being concerned in the production of cannabis and being in possession of criminal property.

He is being held in police custody until a St Albans Crown Court hearing on 11 February.