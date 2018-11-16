Police raid cannabis factory worth £215,000 in Hemel Hempstead

A cannabis factory containing more than 500 plants has been seized by police at an address in Hemel Hempstead.

Specialist officers discovered the large scale operation in a police raid on Wednesday evening (November 14).

A 52-year-old man from Buckinghamshire was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Ian Grout from the Constabulary’s Operational Support Group, said: “It’s estimated that the factory’s potential yield could have a street value worth around £215,000 so we are pleased that we have prevented these drugs from reaching the streets. Furthermore, the factory also posed a potential danger as the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed.

“Drug dealing and associated criminality can have a huge detrimental effect on those living nearby. We will continue to carry out warrants at properties where intelligence suggests drugs are being cultivated.

“We are doing everything we can to drive drug related crime out of the local area and the public can assist us by reporting any behaviour that seems to be suspicious, as soon as possible. Any information you provide, no matter how small, might be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need to apprehend an offender.”

Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org