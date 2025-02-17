Police officers search for wanted man from Dacorum linked to series of alleged crimes
On Friday (14 February), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help finding Stephen Higgins,
He is 34, of no fixed abode, and is wanted in connection with robbery, criminal damage, harassment and attempted robbery offences.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Anyone who sees Higgins, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non- emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/107999/24.
“If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”