Police officer injured after she was hit by a roof tile in Apsley

A police officer suffered fractured ribs after a man threw tiles from a roof in Apsley last night (Wednesday).

Police were called at around 7pm to reports of a man on a rooftop at an address in West Valley Road.

During the incident, the man was throwing roof tiles into the road, one of which struck a police officer. She sustained fractured ribs.

A police negotiator attended as part of our efforts to bring the man to safety.

At around 10pm the man climbed onto the roof of a neighbouring property before climbing down to escape police.

He was later located by officers.

A police spokesman said: "We’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this incident."

> A 29 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.