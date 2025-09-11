Police make series of arrests and raid homes during Dacorum neighbourhood crackdown

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a number of individuals have been arrested and homes have been raided using warrants, as part of a wider safer neighbourhood project.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed it ran a number of operations throughout Dacorum as part of a wider project based on feedback from residents.

Over the past few months, neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) have been tasked with addressing the most common concerns raised by residents.

The police force says it is identifying short and long-term issues and how to solve them, such as anti-social behaviour, theft, speeding and drug-related crime.

Its NPTs set local policing priorities every four months, which are based on resident survey results, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed.

To make areas safer Hertfordshire Constabulary authorises an increased police presence, engagement events and targeted enforcement.

The police force has revealed the special actions it has taken in different parts of Dacorum in recent months and what the results of that action have been:

Berkhamsted and Tring

Reduce speeding in Berkhamsted:

-Residents have been spoken to, to identify hotspot areas and times.

-Speed checks have been carried out at various locations.

-Several drivers have been stopped and spoken to about their speed – the majority of whom were local residents.

Reduce anti-social behaviour in Dolphin Square, Tring:

-Regular patrols have been carried out.

-Young people have been given words of advice and moved on from the area.

-Local businesses have been spoken to and advice has been given.

-A stall was held in the area during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, to allow residents to discuss the issue with police and partners.

-Officers knocked on doors to speak with people about the issue and gather information.

-Work is continuing alongside local partners.

The following priorities have been agreed for the coming three months:

-Speeding in Tring.

-Vehicle related anti-social behaviour in Berkhamsted.

Hemel Hempstead East

Reduce anti-social behaviour in the Swallowfields area:

-Additional patrols have been carried out.

-Community engagement has taken place, through door knocks, Safer Streets events, beat surgeries and public forums.

-An operation was carried out, leading to multiple arrests and subsequent charges.

-We continue to work alongside partner agencies to address issues in the area.

Reduce drug criminality in the Grovehill area:

-Patrols have been carried out.

-Warrants have been conducted.

-Arrests have been made.

-Closure orders have been granted to remove those causing issues from their properties.

-Officers attended a family fun day at the community centre to speak with residents about any concerns.

-Engagement events have been held by the shops, to allow people to speak with local officers about any issues.

-Crimestoppers have launched a campaign in the area to allow people to provide information about criminal activity anonymously.

-Continuing to work with partners to address issues in the area.

Tackle fly-tipping in Woodhall Farm:

-Patrols have been carried out in the area.

-Worked with the Rural Operational Support Team and partner agencies.

-There has been a reduction in reports, but the issue will continue to be monitored.

The following priorities have been agreed for the coming three months:

-Speeding in the Hemel Hempstead East area.

-Anti-social use of vehicles in the Swallowfields area.

-Drug use in Grovehill.

Hemel North Rural, West and Central

-Continue working to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre, including retail crime:

-Daily patrols have been carried out.

-Plain-clothed operations have taken place.

-Several arrests have been made.

-Retailers have been spoken to, to pass on advice and information.

-Meetings have been held with local stakeholders to discuss solutions.

-Work is continuing.

Reduce speeding in rural areas:

-Patrols have been carried out.

-Speed checks have been conducted.

-Worked with neighbouring forces and the Rural Operational Support Team (ROST) to try and identify those using off-road bikes.

-The issue will continue to be monitored.

Tackle speeding and anti-social behaviour in the west area of the town, with a focus on drug crime around local shops:

-Regular patrols have been carried out.

-Engagement events have been held at shopping areas.

-Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour have been spoken to in front of parents.

-Speed checks have been conducted and tickets have been issued.

-Issues will continue to be monitored.

The following priorities have been agreed for the coming three months:

-Anti-social behaviour in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

-Vehicle crime and fly-tipping in rural areas.

-Anti-social behaviour and speeding in the west area.

Hemel Hempstead South and Kings Langley

Bovingdon - reduce anti-social behaviour around the library and parking issues on the high street:

-Patrols have been carried out at identified times.

-Officers have attended parish council meetings to help encourage closer working between partners and the community.

-There has been a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

-The issue will continue to be monitored.

Kings Langley – reduce anti-social behaviour and speeding in the high street:

-Operations have been carried out, with updates shared on social media and Herts Connected.

-Several officers have been trained in using the mobile speed gun to enable an increase in speed checks.

-Complaints about the issue have reduced.

-Apsley - reduce anti-social behaviour in and around the marina:

-Provided a visible presence in the area.

-Worked with local residents and businesses.

There has been a notable reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour and the issue will continue to be monitored.