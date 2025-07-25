Males attempted to steal the bike

Hertfordshire Constabulary is looking to return a bike that thieves attempted to steal from outside of a store in central Hemel Hempstead.

Today, the police force revealed it is seeking help from the public to return the bike to its rightful owner.

This comes after officers disrupted an attempt to steal the vehicle from outside a bike rack by Primark in the Marlowes at around 2.50pm on June 10. It was when males were seen trying to remove the bike from the rack that police got involved.

The bike is currently being held at Hemel Hempstead police station.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed three arrests were made in connection with the incident:

 An 18-year-old man from Chorleywood was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and going equipped.

 An 18-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and being in possession of class B/class C drugs.

 A 16-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.

PC Sophie Mitchell from the Dacorum Intervention Response team said: “I am hoping the public will be able to assist in finding an individual whose bike went missing from the bike rack outside Primark on Tuesday June 10.

“The bike is safely stored at Hemel Hempstead police station, so if this is your bike or someone’s who you know, please contact me by emailing [email protected], with information that can distinguish the bike, as we would like to reunite this with the rightful owner.”