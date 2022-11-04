Police investigating after two cars found on fire on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene last night (November 3)
Hertfordshire Police are investigating after two cars were found on fire in a Hemel driveway.
At 10pm last night (November 3), Hertfordshire Fire Service was called to Roughdown Avenue. Two fire engines from Kings Langley and Berkhamsted stations were sent to the scene, where two vehicles were well alight on a driveway.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hosereels to put out the fire, which was extinguished by 10.30pm.