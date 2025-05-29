Police

Police officers are investigating a road rage altercation reported by a garage in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 1pm on May 20, two individuals started arguing near to the Asda Express fuel station on Redbourn Road.

According to witness reports, the driver of a blue Tesla was involved in an increasingly tense altercation with the driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra. It has been reported that they were arguing about the quality of the Astra driver’s driving.

They were seen arguing by the side of the road when one of the drivers allegedly spat through the window of the other car.

PC Lee Rowson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident take place to contact me using crime reference number 41/46280/25. I can be contacted via email at [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101. People can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.