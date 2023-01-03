News you can trust since 1858
Police investigate ‘religious hate crime’ after statue smashed outside Boxmoor church

Police investigating criminal damage at the church

By Olivia Preston
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 3:38pm

A statue smashed outside a church was smashed in what has been described as a religious hate crime.

Between December 30 and 31, a statue outside of St Mary and St Joseph’s Church in St Johns Road was pulled down from a secure wall pedestal and smashed. A Christmas tree was also knocked to the floor

Rev Fr Brian McMahon said: "As it was very securely in place, it would have been necessary to apply force. This has been reported to the police as a religious hate crime.”

Pictured: The statue after being vandalised
He added: “Parishioners are praying for the person(s) who committed this act of blasphemy that they may repent, receive forgiveness and come to know the Blessed Mother as their mother.”

Hertfordshire Police said: “Police have received an online crime report following criminal damage to a religious statue in Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead.”

Officers are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/105394/22.