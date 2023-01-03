A statue smashed outside a church was smashed in what has been described as a religious hate crime.

Between December 30 and 31, a statue outside of St Mary and St Joseph’s Church in St Johns Road was pulled down from a secure wall pedestal and smashed. A Christmas tree was also knocked to the floor

Rev Fr Brian McMahon said: "As it was very securely in place, it would have been necessary to apply force. This has been reported to the police as a religious hate crime.”

Pictured: The statue after being vandalised

He added: “Parishioners are praying for the person(s) who committed this act of blasphemy that they may repent, receive forgiveness and come to know the Blessed Mother as their mother.”

Hertfordshire Police said: “Police have received an online crime report following criminal damage to a religious statue in Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead.”

