Police investigate fuel thefts after vehicle seized in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating fuel thefts after officers seized a vehicle in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 10).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit seized two vehicles on the same night after the first vehicle failed to stop for traffic officers a few nights prior.

At around 12.45am on Tuesday, August 10, officers on patrol were alerted to a vehicle that was travelling from the Berkhamsted area towards Hemel. There was intel to suggest it had been involved in fuel thefts.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers carried out a search of the area and the vehicle was located in London Road, Hemel.

"Driver detained and details taken. It was established that he was disqualified, uninsured and had no tax. His vehicle was seized and he was reported for the driving offences.

"Follow up enquiries are now taking place in relation to the fuel thefts."

While waiting for recovery for that vehicle, a second vehicle - that showed as uninsured - parked next officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit.

The vehicle was seized by police (C) BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter (@roadpoliceBCH)