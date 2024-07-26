Police investigate alleged dangerous dog attack on disabled woman in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wheelchair user claims she was attacked by a dog resembling an XL bully in Hemel Hempstead.

She was taking her dog out around Allandale on 17 July when another out of control dog approached her.

It is claimed that the other dog, which according to the victim resembled the recently banned breed, was out-of-control and started trying to bite the back of the victim’s dog’s neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While attempting to rein in her own pet, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was bitten and left with bruises.

Police

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating the incident, which took place at around 7am.

A police force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing as to the breed of dog, and anyone with information is asked to please contact police via 101 or the online web chat, quoting crime reference 41/58525/24.”