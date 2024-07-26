Police investigate alleged dangerous dog attack on disabled woman in Hemel Hempstead
She was taking her dog out around Allandale on 17 July when another out of control dog approached her.
It is claimed that the other dog, which according to the victim resembled the recently banned breed, was out-of-control and started trying to bite the back of the victim’s dog’s neck.
While attempting to rein in her own pet, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was bitten and left with bruises.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating the incident, which took place at around 7am.
A police force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing as to the breed of dog, and anyone with information is asked to please contact police via 101 or the online web chat, quoting crime reference 41/58525/24.”
The victim, who requires a wheelchair to get around, added that the owner did not stop to check she was ok, before making off after the incident.