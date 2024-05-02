Police investigate after female physically assaulted on bike in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a female was assaulted by a man while riding her bike in Hemel Hempstead.

They are calling on any witnesses, information or footage of the incident which happened in the car park of the Margaret Lloyd Play Centre, on Washington Avenue, at around 8.45am on Tuesday April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported a female on a bike was physically assaulted by a man, sustaining reddening to her arm. She then rode off to seek help.

Police are investigating the ABH incident.

The man was wearing black trousers and a black hoodie with white stripes on. The victim did not see his face during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis said: “I understand this incident may cause concern among the local community. We’ve been working to establish the circumstances around what happened and enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the man, including a review of CCTV.

“As part of the investigation, we’d also like to hear from members of the public who may have seen the incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a black SUV style vehicle in Grovehill playing fields, between 8.30am and 9.30am on the day. If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review any footage and contact us if you have captured anything of note.”

Information can be reported online, or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/32003/24.