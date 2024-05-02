Police investigate after female physically assaulted on bike in Hemel Hempstead
Police are investigating after a female was assaulted by a man while riding her bike in Hemel Hempstead.
They are calling on any witnesses, information or footage of the incident which happened in the car park of the Margaret Lloyd Play Centre, on Washington Avenue, at around 8.45am on Tuesday April 23.
It was reported a female on a bike was physically assaulted by a man, sustaining reddening to her arm. She then rode off to seek help.
The man was wearing black trousers and a black hoodie with white stripes on. The victim did not see his face during the incident.
Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis said: “I understand this incident may cause concern among the local community. We’ve been working to establish the circumstances around what happened and enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the man, including a review of CCTV.
“As part of the investigation, we’d also like to hear from members of the public who may have seen the incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time.
“We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a black SUV style vehicle in Grovehill playing fields, between 8.30am and 9.30am on the day. If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review any footage and contact us if you have captured anything of note.”
Information can be reported online, or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/32003/24.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.