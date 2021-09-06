Police in appeal for witnesses following alleged rape in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives investigating a report of a rape in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in a vehicle, sometime between 9.55pm and 11pm on Saturday, August 28.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “A man has been arrested and charged as part of the investigation and our enquiries are continuing at this time.

Were you in the Waterhouse Street area, near Moor End Road, between the times stated?

“As part of this, we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“Were you in the Waterhouse Street area, near Moor End Road, between the times stated? Did you see a man in a white VW Polo talking to a teenage girl, or driving away from the area before returning around an hour later?"

If you have any information you can report it online or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66809/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

>Mohammed Atif Khan, 37, from Upper Meadow in Chesham, has been charged with various offences including rape, assault, false imprisonment and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.