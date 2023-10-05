Police identify suspect following spate of criminal damage to car and shop in Tring
A suspect has been identified in connection with a spate of criminal damage to cars and a shop in Tring.
Three incidents happened overnight between Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1.
The first was in Park Road, where a Mercedes had its windscreen, wingmirrors and front lights smashed.
The second was also in Park Road, where a Peugeot had its passenger-side wingmirror smashed.
The third was on the High Street, where a shoe repair shop had its front door smashed.
Sergeant James Watson said: “These incidents have caused great inconvenience to the victims, who thanks to the mindless actions of others must now go to the trouble of arranging repairs. We’re now pleased to share that we have identified a suspect as part of our enquiries and the investigation is progressing.
“We are aware the incidents have been discussed on local social media pages and would like to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to investigate. We’re keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have information – or doorbell camera/CCTV footage – that may assist our investigation.”
Information can be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.