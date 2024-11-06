Police identify key witness in assault investigation who was spotted inside Hemel Hempstead pub
Hertfordshire Constabulary has asked for the public’s help identifying a woman in relation to an alleged assault case, this morning (6 November).
She was seen in the Crabtree Pub in Hemel Hempstead at around 6pm on Wednesday 18 September.
One arrest has been made in connection with the incident, Glen Taylor-Clark, aged 34, of no-fixed address, has been charged with assault and remanded into custody. He will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 10 December.
Detective Constable Tom Eldred said: “We believe that the victim may have disclosed information to this woman during a conversation in the bathroom so are keen to speak to her about it.
“If you believe this is you or you know who the woman is please get in touch.”
“Anyone with information can contact me via email - [email protected].”
Information can be reported to the police online, via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78046/24.
Also, information can be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.