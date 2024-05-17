Police hunt wanted man from Hemel Hempstead on prison recall
This afternoon (17 May), Hertfordshire Constabulary has asked for the public’s help locating Sean Hopkins, 33.
He is wanted on recall to prison and the police are warning residents to call 999 if they see him.
Hopkins has links to Rickmansworth and London, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.
A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Hopkins, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/10641/24.
“If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”