Police are searching for a wanted man from Hemel Hempstead who has absconded from prison.

This afternoon (17 May), Hertfordshire Constabulary has asked for the public’s help locating Sean Hopkins, 33.

He is wanted on recall to prison and the police are warning residents to call 999 if they see him.

Hopkins has links to Rickmansworth and London, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

Sean Hopkins is wanted by the police

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Hopkins, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/10641/24.