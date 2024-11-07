Police hunt wanted man from Hemel Hempstead linked to robbery investigation
Today (7 November), Hertfordshire Constabulary has asked for the public’s help finding Danny Corbett.
He is 22 years old, lived in Simmons Rise in Hemel Hempstead, and is wanted in connection with a robbery and being on recall to prison.
Police intelligence says he has links to Camden in London, Cambridge in Cambridgeshire and Maidstone in Kent.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Corbett, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/72445/24.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”