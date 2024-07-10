Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three women were murdered in a Hertfordshire town yesterday evening, police have confirmed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has also identified one individual the force is tracking in connection to the triple murder.

Police officers are on the hunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area.

He is wanted in connection with the triple murder which was committed in Bushey yesterday evening. Police officers rushed to Ashlyn Close just before 7pm, where they found three women with serious injuries.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that despite the efforts of emergency responders all three women died at the scene. Early police intelligence suggests the three women were related.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

“Our enquiries will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Information can be reported to the police online, Hertfordshire Constabulary can be contacted via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.