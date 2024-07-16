Police hunt two wanted men from Hemel Hempstead facing robbery charges

By James Lowson
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:48 BST
Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are looking for two wanted men from Hemel Hempstead.

Officers are searching for Vincent Jenkins, 43, and Kevin Wood, 45, both from Hemel Hempstead, they are wanted in connection with a robbery.

Wood is also wanted for failure to appear at court.

This afternoon (16 July), the police force asked for the public’s help tracking the wanted men.

Wanted Vincent Jenkins and Kevin Wood

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees either Jenkins or Wood, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/49773/24.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”

