Police hunt suspects after jewellery stolen during Hemel home burglary

By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:27 BST

Police are hunting two suspected burglars after a Hemel home was broken into.

At least two rings and a medal were taken, and two men were seen leaving the driveway of the house in Northridge way on Friday night of May 12.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage of the incident which is thought to have happened between 9pm and 9.35pm.

Detective Constable Michael Knight said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and captured any dash cam footage, please review it as you may have some information that could assist our investigation.

“If you saw anything, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please email me at [email protected]

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/38242/23.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an untraceable online form.