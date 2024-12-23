Currys in Hemel Hempstead

Three men robbed laptops from a large retail store in Hemel Hempstead.

Laptops were taken by three men from Currys in Apsley Mills Retail Park at around 1.10pm yesterday (22 December).

Hertfordshire Constabulary received reports saying the men had bolt cutters and threatened staff members.

Detective Constable Christopher Holding, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please contact police.

“Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it appears several members of the public were seen filming the incident on their mobile phones and confronting the suspects.

“I am keen to look at this footage as it may hold some crucial information to help progress our investigation. If you have any information that may help, please email me via [email protected].”

Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/109116/24.

Residents can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.