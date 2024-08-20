Police hunt masked men who robbed and stole from vans near Tring and Pitstone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Investigators believe a theft near Tring and a robbery in Pitstone are linked, on both occasions goods were taken from the vehicles.
Last Monday (12 August), at around 9.15am, a van was targeted in Cholesbury Lane, Cholesbury, near Tring.
Two men wearing balaclavas broke into the parked vehicle, taking multiple tools. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the vehicle was damaged by the masked offenders.
One hour later on Ivinghoe High Street, at around 10.10am, another parked work van was targeted.
This time someone was in the vehicle, a man who was in the van was threatened by two men. The men then hit the driver over the head with his own strimmer, before driving off and taking the strimmer with them.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the men, who made off down Station Road, are described as between 20 and 40 years of age. According to witness reports they were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and face coverings.
They were driving a white VW Golf with a panoramic roof and black wing mirrors with the partial indent of BV14 for one of the two offences, Thames Valley Police adds.
Police officers believe the offenders changed their vehicle’s number plates between crimes.
Investigating officer PC Emily King of the Priority Crime Team said: “We are treating these two incidents as linked, believed to be carried out by the same two offenders.
“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed either incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can report online or call us on 101, quoting reference 43240385747.
“You can also submit evidence or report to us via a dedicated portal for this investigation.
“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”