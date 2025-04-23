Police hunt man with links to Hemel Hempstead wanted on prison recall

By James Lowson
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:22 BST
Jordan Levien is wanted on prison recallJordan Levien is wanted on prison recall
Police officers are searching for a wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Today, Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Jordan Levien.

Levien is 32 years old, of Colne Avenue in Watford, and is wanted on recall to prison. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed Levien has links to Hertsmere, St Albans, and Watford, as well as Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Anyone who sees Levien, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

