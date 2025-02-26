Police hunt man who attempted to mug couple at knifepoint at Hemel Hempstead underpass

Police

Police officers are looking for a man who tried to rob a couple on an underpass in Hemel Hempstead.

A couple were approached by a man who threatened them with a knife at the underpass on St Albans Road, near to the junction for Longlands.

This attempted robbery took place between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Thursday (20 February). During the incident the man demanded they hand over money.

According to witness reports the offender ran away via St Albans Road and towards Rant Meadow.

He has been described as five foot 10 inches tall, olive skinned, aged between 20 and 30 years old and of muscular/heavy build. He was also reportedly wearing a black and grey hoodie with a dark coloured scarf/snood.

PC Sarah Scanlon, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward. Thankfully, no one was injured and nothing was stolen.

“If you saw what happened, or have any further information to assist our investigation, please email me via [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area of the attempted robbery to use its online portal.

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16641/25.

Residents can also report details to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.