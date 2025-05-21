Police hunt group who damaged Berkhamsted estate agent window during altercation

By Damien Lucas
Published 21st May 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 17:38 BST
Police appeal. Photo: Policeplaceholder image
Police appeal. Photo: Police
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of criminal damage to the window of an estate agent in Berkhamsted.

Between 8pm and midnight on Friday 9 May, an altercation between a group of people took place on the High Street.

Most Popular

During this, someone was reportedly pushed, causing damage to the window of Knights Lettings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Jason Appleby, from the Dacorum Intervention team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation.

“If you saw what happened or have any further details, please get in touch by emailing me via [email protected].”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/42704/25.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice