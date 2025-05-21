Police hunt group who damaged Berkhamsted estate agent window during altercation

Police appeal. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of criminal damage to the window of an estate agent in Berkhamsted.

Between 8pm and midnight on Friday 9 May, an altercation between a group of people took place on the High Street.

During this, someone was reportedly pushed, causing damage to the window of Knights Lettings.

PC Jason Appleby, from the Dacorum Intervention team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation.

“If you saw what happened or have any further details, please get in touch by emailing me via [email protected].”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/42704/25.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.