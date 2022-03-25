Police hunt for wanted Hemel Hempstead men

Police are hunting for two wanted Hemel Hempstead men.

Danny Corbett, aged 21, whose last known address is in Simmonds Rise, Hemel Hempstead, is wanted for domestic abuse offences including stalking and harassment.

Christopher Malcolm, aged 39, whose last known address is in Hemel Hempstead, is wanted for domestic abuse offences including stalking and harassment. He also has links to the Tring area of Dacorum.

R: Danny Corbett and L: Christopher Malcolm. PIC: Herts Police

Anyone who sees either of these men, or has information bout their whereabouts is asked to report the information online or call the non-emergency number 101.

If you have information about Danny Corbett, quote reference 41/21070/22.

If you have information about Christopher Malcolm, quote reference 41/22312/22.