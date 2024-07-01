Police hunt flasher who exposed himself to elderly woman in Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Constabulary was told that an incident of indecent exposure occurred in Bunkers Park on Chambersbury Lane, between 8am and 8.06am on Saturday 15 June.
A woman aged in her 70s was approached by a man described as being white, of medium build, around 30-40 years of age, and roughly five foot nine inches tall.
He was wearing a black hoodie which was pulled over and black trousers, the police force has confirmed.
The victim heard the man shout something and when she turned around his trousers were pulled down.
PC Jodie Soden from the Dacorum CSP said: “I am appealing for witnesses and information about the above incident which occurred on 15 June.
“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have vital information to assist with our enquiries, it is believed that the area is used by dog walkers, who I hope may be able to help.
“Please contact me via [email protected].”
Information can also be reported to the police online, via a web chat, and by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48153/24.
Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online.