Police hunt burglar who stole gifts collected for lonely dementia patients from Apsley office
Police are hunting a burglar who stole gifts, intended for dementia patients, from an Apsley office.
Hertfordshire officers are appealing for information on the burglary which happened between 8.30pm on Monday December 18 and 9am the following morning, at The Lockhouse on the Frogmore industrial Estate.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The suspect broke into the Full on Marketing office by smashing a window on the ground floor and opening the latch.
Numerous gifts intended to go to dementia patients without family members were either damaged or stolen.
PC Lara Howell said “I am appealing for any information or people who may have witnessed the incident that happened in Frogmore Industrial Estate.
“If you saw the incident or anyone acting suspiciously around the area, please get in touch so we can try and get these presents to those who deserve them.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with information can email PC Howell, report information online or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/101067/23.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.