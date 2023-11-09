Police crack down on knife crime in Hertfordshire with Operation Sceptre

Knives can be surrendered at police stations or in temporary knife bins

Operation Sceptre will be in force across Hertfordshire next week in a bid to combat knife crime.

Although knife crime remains low in the county, compared to other parts of the country, Hertfordshire Constabulary aims to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is illegal and will not keep you safe. The campaign will be in force from Monday November 13 until the following Sunday.

The constabulary will be searching for knives hidden in public areas, talking to retailers to ensure they are not sold to anyone aged under 18, and educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

Police will be encouraging the public to surrender illegal knives anonymously.

During the campaign, knives can be surrendered at police stations including in Hatfield, Stevenage or Watford. There will also be temporary knife bins in locations around the county, where they can be disposed of anonymously, and there are permanent surrender bins in Waltham Cross. Details can be found on the force’s Amnesty page.

Community Safety Sergeant Karen Mellor, who is leading on the operational activity for Operation Sceptre, said: “Knife crime remains low in the county but the Op Sceptre weeks of action are part of our continuing strategy to tackle violent crime.

“They are a great opportunity to reduce the number of knives in circulation and raise awareness of issues around carrying knives, in particular that carrying a knife in public is illegal and could result in arrest.

“The week of action is also a chance to talk with young people in person and via social media about the dangers of carrying a knife, and also remind local businesses that selling certain knives to anyone under 18 is illegal.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s Gangs and Schools team regularly live stream events for young people online, to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and gang involvement.

Concerns about knife carrying or crime can be reported to police on 101 or online.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an online form.