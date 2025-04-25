Police confirm arrests of six individuals linked to keyless car thefts in Herts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with a keyless car thefts bust authorised by police in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed six people have been charged in connection with its operation into vehicle thefts.

It is alleged that the police force has arrested six gang members involved in a widespread car theft operation.

Yesterday, police officers used warrants to raid homes in Hertfordshire and London in connection with its crackdown.

One arrest has been made in connection with the case

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that the gang is linked to 26 keyless car thefts reported in the area.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has named and charged the following alleged perpetrators:

-Yusuf Ocak, aged 28, of Brook Road, North London, charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and being concerned in the supply of cannabis

-Neophytos Constantinou, aged 50, of Cherry Blossom Close, North London, charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and possession with intent to supply cocaine

-Erencan Erbasli, aged 25, of Lascotts Road, North London, charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and possession of an offensive weapon

-Hasan Aceleci, aged 26, of Kerswell Close, North London, charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles

-Franke Allen, aged 28, of Langley Road, Watford, charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles

-Sergen Ceylan, aged 29, of Lodge Close, North London, charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles

The police force adds that Ocak and Constantinou were remanded into custody, the other four have been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Edward Law, from the Specialist Investigation Team, said: “Motor vehicles, particularly keyless entry ones, have become major targets for criminal gangs. There’s been a big increase in these vehicles being stolen by gangs from outside of the county, who are able to override keyless security systems using specialist equipment.

“Using fob protector bags and a good quality steering wheel lock can help to protect your keyless vehicle. We rely on the information we receive from the public, so if you have suspicions about car thefts, report it to us so we can take action.”

Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.