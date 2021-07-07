Police called out after concerns raised for man's welfare in Hemel Hempstead

Police were called out to Hemel Hempstead this morning after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

Officers were called just after 10am today (Wednesday, July 7) to a report of concern for the welfare of a man in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended and located the man.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Marlowes (C) Gary Mancey-Jones