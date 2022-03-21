Police bust county's largest ever cannabis factory in Hemel Hempstead - with plants worth over £1million

Police have busted a massive cannabis factory in Hemel Hempstead and seized what is believed to be the county's largest ever cannabis crop - worth over £1million.

Officers swooped on a former snooker club in Grovehill at around 7am on Wednesday, March 16, supported by the Operation Scorpion and Safer Neighbourhood teams.

More than 2,000 plants were seized from the building in Henry Wells Square, which an estimated value of at least £1.3million.

The mains electricity supply for the building had also been tampered with as part of the cultivation, so engineers UK Power Networks attended to make the area safe.

Ledio Ndreo, aged 30, and Haziz Dosku, aged 28 – both of no fixed address – have been charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug.

They appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 March, where they were remanded back into custody.

“The devastating impact of the drugs industry cannot be underestimated, as thousands of vulnerable drug users are exploited every day, unable to escape and improve their lives. Those who are addicted to drugs often commit crime to feed their habit, meaning innocent people fall victim to burglaries and robberies.

“Organised crime groups take advantage of people, including children, to run drugs for them as part of county lines networks from major cities across the UK. This issue remains a key focus for us and no less than 25 people were recently arrested – with six of those being charged and remanded – in Hertfordshire during the National County Lines Intensification Week.

“I hope that residents feel reassured to know that we have shut down this cannabis factory, as not only have we put a stop to this criminal activity but the building itself is now no longer a fire and safety hazard.

“Finally, I would like to remind the public that if they have any suspicions about drug dealing in their community, please report it to us straight away. Every piece of information we receive helps us to build up a picture and take appropriate action.”