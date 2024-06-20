Police appeal launched to find wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead accused of shoplifting
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead.
This afternoon (20 June), a police appeal was launched asking for the public’s help finding Lee O’Driscoll.
He is 43, and known to frequent Hemel Hempstead. O’Driscoll was due to appear at St Albans Court after being charged on suspicion of shoplifting.
Members of the public who can assist the police are asked to make contact with them using the crime reference number 41/10372/24.