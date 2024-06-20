Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

This afternoon (20 June), a police appeal was launched asking for the public’s help finding Lee O’Driscoll.

He is 43, and known to frequent Hemel Hempstead. O’Driscoll was due to appear at St Albans Court after being charged on suspicion of shoplifting.

