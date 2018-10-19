Police appeal after violent dog attack leaves ‘beloved’ Chihuahua dead in Hemel Hempstead

A woman was left heartbroken after her pet Chihuahua was mauled to death by a ‘Alsatian’ in Hemel Hempstead.

The victim was walking her Poodle cross in Adeyfield Road when a man with a large black dog approached them.

Moments later the larger dog lunged, taking the Chihuahua in its mouth and shaking it before its owner forced it to stop.

Before the victim could exchange details the man left the scene.

The victim’s dog was put down because of its severe injuries later that day.

Officers are now appealing for information and witnesses who were at the entrance to the Nickey Line footpath next to The Midland Hotel, at 4pm on Thursday, October 4.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, with fair hair. He is approximately 6ft tall and of medium build.

His dog is described as a large black Alsatian-type dog wearing a studded collar

PC Jade Ryan, who is investigating, said: “This has been a deeply distressing incident for the owner, who had to watch her beloved pet be attacked and then say goodbye to them at the vets later that day.

“I am urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and saw or heard anything unusual, to please make contact with me as soon as possible. Do you recognise the description of the large dog? Could it possibly belong to a friend or neighbour of yours?

“Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact me on jade.ryan2@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/43565/18.”

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.