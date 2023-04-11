Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary in Markyate last month.

Two men have entered a block of flats in Markyate before trying to gain entry to a front door, police have said. The men were at Richmond Square flats on Hicks Road at around 12.30pm on Saturday, March 18.

One suspect is described as a white man, of average build with dark brown hair, dark-coloured glasses and a short-sleeve t-shirt. The second man is described as tall and white with light brown/dirty blonde hair. They were both reported to be in their 30s to early 40s.

Pictured: Richmond Square flats on Hicks Road

Now, Hertfordshire Constabulary have asked witnesses to come forward. PC Sarah Scanlon said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“If you saw anything, or saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area at this time, please email me at [email protected].”

