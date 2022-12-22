David Lloyd, Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is proposing a £15 a year council tax increase to support officers in the county.

Mr Lloyd is putting forward a proposal to increase the police precept - the council tax people pay that goes towards police services. The proposed average £15 a year increase would raise a £7 million from Hertfordshire taxpayers.

According to Mr Lloyd, the proposed increase would help the constabulary to meet the cost increases of running a larger service, and the added pressures of rising wage and fuel costs at this time. Mr Lloyd said: “I recognise that many people are currently facing tough financial times due to increases in the cost of living.

Pictured: Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner meeting officers

“That is why this year I am proposing to increase the precept below inflation. Keeping council tax low has been one of my overriding ambitions as your Commissioner. I am determined to maintain the legacy that you pay one of the lowest contributions in the country.”

One of the PCC’s roles is to consult with the public before setting precept.

Mr Lloyd said: “Before I take any decisions on the budget, I want to understand from the people of Hertfordshire about what they feel the local priorities should be.”

A survey about his proposal opens today (December 22) and will run until January 15.

