Plea for drivers to report minor or damage-only car crashes online as Hertfordshire Police face high volume of calls
The force also urged people to take extra care when travelling
Hertfordshire Constabulary is advising drivers to report damage-only road collisions online, as its control room receive a high volume of calls about minor crashes across the county.
A statement from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Facebook page said: "With the icy conditions continuing, we’d urge drivers to please take extra care when travelling. If you do need to make a journey, allow plenty of time and make sure your windows and lights are cleared before setting off.”
Damage-only collisions can be reported here.