Plea for drivers to report minor or damage-only car crashes online as Hertfordshire Police face high volume of calls

The force also urged people to take extra care when travelling

By Olivia Preston
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 4:45pm

Hertfordshire Constabulary is advising drivers to report damage-only road collisions online, as its control room receive a high volume of calls about minor crashes across the county.

A statement from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Facebook page said: "With the icy conditions continuing, we’d urge drivers to please take extra care when travelling. If you do need to make a journey, allow plenty of time and make sure your windows and lights are cleared before setting off.”

Damage-only collisions can be reported here.

The police issued the advice today (December 14)