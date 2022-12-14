Hertfordshire Constabulary is advising drivers to report damage-only road collisions online, as its control room receive a high volume of calls about minor crashes across the county.

A statement from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Facebook page said: "With the icy conditions continuing, we’d urge drivers to please take extra care when travelling. If you do need to make a journey, allow plenty of time and make sure your windows and lights are cleared before setting off.”