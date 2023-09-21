Plans in place for full review of Herts Police confirms Crime Commissioner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PLANS for a full review of the Hertfordshire Constabulary have been highlighted by Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.

Underpinned by principles of evidence-based policing and the ‘prevention first’ approach, Mr Lloyd says he has commissioned the review alongside chief constable Charlie Hall.

And on Wednesday (September 20) he outlined the project to a meeting of the county coucil’s public health and community safety cabinet panel.

Led by a team of officers and staff from the constabulary and the commissioner’s office, the review will look at ‘the whole structure of the organisation’, said Mr Lloyd, ‘to ensure that all areas are fit for purpose for modern-day policing’.

It will, said Mr Lloyd, analyse data and evidence to propose and cost new models, designed to maximise effectiveness and efficiency across the organisation,

It will, he said, determine the highest areas of demand and ‘harm’, by both geography and crime type.

And, he said, it will identify areas and departments that require more resources – as well as those where savings can be made, by working in ‘different’ or ‘innovative ways’.

“The performance of the force is good and is constantly monitored,” he told councillors.

“But this dedicated and comprehensive review will ensure that the constabulary is working in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lloyd also outlined plans to consult on a strategy that would, he said, outline how he would work with the chief constable to improve and further embed a culture of transparency, accountability and ethical behaviour.

And he said it would focus on addressing the ‘most immediate and pressing matters which can betray public trust’ – such as, he said, the abuse of police power.

“It recognises the vast majority of officers carry out their work with the utmost integrity and the good of the public at the forefront of their minds,” he said.

“However we know that a minority of officers who may abuse and exploit their privileged positions are out there.

“The strategy will put in place measures to ensure we identify those officers and staff and deal with them appropriately and at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Lloyd said there would be additional investment to further develop vetting and recruitment processes, to provide additional checks on ‘behaviours and motivations’, with enhanced and more regular screening.

He also pointed to the provision of additional support around staff and officer wellbeing.

And he said: “I am clear that rooting out inappropriate behaviour misogyny and criminal activity must be a top priority, whilst we continue to reinforce the core organisational principles of fairness and equality.