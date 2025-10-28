Pedestrian rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' following Berkhamsted crash

Police

A man was rushed to hospital following a collision in Berkhamsted yesterday.

A pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital following a collision with a black Peugeot 2008 GT.

At around 7.45am yesterday the vehicle was travelling along the High Street, near the turning for Coombe Gardens, when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the pedestrian suffered ‘serious injuries’ and confirmed the driver of the Peugeot remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Luke Morley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision to contact police to help the investigation into what happened.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with a dash cam and who was driving in the area at the time in case they recorded any important footage. If you captured anything, please upload this via herts.police.uk/dashcamupload. I can also be emailed directly via [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting ISR 96 of 27 October, 2025.