Parents alerted over 'suspicious behaviour' outside nursery school in Hemel Hempstead

Parents have been warned about a man who has been acting suspiciously in Heath Lane Nursery School's car park, Hemel Hempstead.

A parent was followed by a man from Hemel Hempstead town centre to the nursery on Wednesday (January 16).

Stranger danger alert

The man then spent time in the nursery's lower car park, standing around with 'no reason to be there'.

Health Lane Nursery sent email alerts to parents, and warned other nurseries in the area about the man.

They said: "Several parents have been very alarmed by his behaviour.

"The incident has been reported to the police."

The man is described as Asian, wearing black trousers and a beige/green coloured top, with a beanie/woolly hat.

He is approximately 5ft 11in tall.

