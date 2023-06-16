A man and a woman from Dunstable have been charged with a total of 26 burglary and theft offences, in connection burglaries and attempted burglaries in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Jesse Loveridge, 45, of High Street North, and Sarah-Jane Loveridge, 50, of Beech Green, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle in relation to incidents at properties in Dunstable and Hemel Hempstead between May 12 and 26.

They were both also charged in connection with a business burglary which happened earlier this month.

They will appear in court again in July

Jesse Loveridge faces a final charge of theft from a motor vehicle, while Sarah-Jane Loveridge was also charged with theft from shop.