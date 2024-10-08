Paedophile who raped child in Dacorum called 'monster' and sentenced to 20 years in prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile, who raped a child who was under 12 in Dacorum, was labelled as a ‘monster’ as he received a 20-year jail sentence.

Yesterday (7 October), Bharat Gohil from Rodeheath in Luton was handed a 20-year jail sentence for the suffering he inflicted on two children in Hertfordshire.

Gohil, 59, was found guilty of four counts of rape of a child under 13 and numerous counts of sexual assault by touching, following a St Albans Crown Court trial in 2023.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed his arrest in May 2022, and after investigating cruel incidents which took place between 2010 and 2017 in

Bharat Gohil is set to spend 20 years in prison

Dacorum. Investigators confirmed the victim was just 12 at the time.

Hertfordshire Constabulary also charged him in connection with offences of child cruelty in relation to a second victim, which occurred between May 2004 and January 2017.

Judge Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court also handed him three restraining orders, an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and confirmed Gohil would be on the Sex Offenders Register for life. At the same time, the judge gave the paedophile a 20-year jail sentence.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Adam Haines said: “We are pleased that Gohil has received this heavy sentence for such serious offences, and that justice has been served for his victims. The impact of his offending was far reaching, and this sentence rightly reflects the harm caused by him.

“I hope this serves as an example that sexual offences and offences against the most vulnerable in society are treated with the appropriate care and attention across the criminal justice system. These victims were brave enough to come forward about what happened and because of this, a dangerous offender has been imprisoned.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of crime to report it to the police so that you can get the support you need from specialist officers and other partners.”

Sentencing Gohil, Judge Sheridan described him as a ‘monster’ who ‘enjoyed the terror that he instilled’, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that its specialist officers can be contacted online, people can also speak to the force’s operators via a web chat, or the police can be reached by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Information can also be reported to the Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) through the NHS who can provide support from medical practitioners and support workers.