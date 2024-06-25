Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An unnamed business in a Hemel Hempstead industrial estate was raided with thieves taking pharmaceutical drugs from the property.

On Thursday night (20 June), or early Friday morning, a building on Cleveland Way was burgled.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the incident took place between 9.30pm and 1:30am the following day. Also, the force has confirmed that various pharmaceutical drugs were stolen during the break-in.

Police officers were also told that damage was caused to an external wall to gain access to a unit before drugs were stolen from a walk-in fridge.

PC Charlie Eke, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our investigations are continuing at this time, including a review of any CCTV opportunities. As part of our enquiries, we are also appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area around the time? Have you seen pharmaceutical products being offered for sale in unusual circumstances?

“We’d like to remind people to only use pharmaceuticals that have been prescribed or purchased directly from a pharmacy, NHS establishment or other registered health provider. Using drugs from an unknown source poses a serious risk to health.”