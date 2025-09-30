Over £1m lost in Hertfordshire to Tinder Swindler-style online dating scams

It has been revealed that residents in Hertfordshire lost over £1m to online dating scams.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that victims have handed over around £1.14m to fraudsters in 2025 alone.

In some of the worst cases that the police force has detailed one individual lost £5,000 in Watford another in St Albans lost a similar total, and another Stevenage resident also lost £4,000 after sending money to people they had met online.

These cases replicate the kind of online fraud shown in the widely-seen Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler. Where a man conned women out of millions of dollars through lies and manipulation, he met all of them via the well-known online dating app.

In the cases reported in Hertfordshire it has been revealed that the fraudsters target their victims in various ways often using dating apps or simply making contact via social media. Victims are usually told stories of how their new ‘friend’ needs money for medical bills or to pay for them to visit them, Hertfordshire Constabulary disclosed. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that offenders will often make up false backstories such as they work on oil rigs, for the US military or as aid workers etc around the world.

Detective Inspector Pete Hankins, from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “When making contact with someone online, use the same caution as you would if you met someone on the street. If you are looking for potential romance it can be difficult to refuse a plea for help, but take some time to think if the person you have been talking to is being genuine. If you have never met someone in person, how can you be sure that are who they say they are?

“Some fraudsters can spend months or even years grooming potential victims and if you hand over money or gifts, they tend to carry on the scam taking as much as they can get until the victim realises, or they have nothing left to give.”

The police force has released advice on how residents in Hertfordshire can protect themselves from potential romance fraud:

-Never send money: If you’re in a relationship with someone you’ve only met online, any requests for money should ring an alarm bell. However sad or urgent their story is, never send money (that includes vouchers, cryptocurrency or money for investments). Report anyone who asks for money to the dating service immediately.

-Get to know the person, not the profile: Treat people as you would if meeting in person, by asking questions and taking your time. Check the person online using Google image search or TinEye to see if their profile pictures can be found elsewhere online. Be cautious about how much information you share, and keep your social media accounts private and secure.

-Talk to friends and family: Sometimes a second opinion can really help if you are uncertain about something, such as being asked for money by someone you’re in an online relationship with. Be wary if you meet someone online who asks you not to tell anyone about them.

Fraud cases can be reported by calling 159 to speak to your bank. More details on online fraud can be found on the Hertfordshire Constabulary and Action Fraud websites.