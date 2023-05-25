News you can trust since 1858
Over 400 knives surrendered during a week of police action across Hertfordshire

Swords, hunting knives and machetes were among the disposed knives
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered in Hertfordshire in a bid to reduce knife crime in the county.

Police launched the knife amnesty, last week, as part of its Operation Spectre campaign to reduce illegal knives in circulation and raise awareness of the dangers.

Some 440 knives were surrendered, including swords, hunting knives, machetes and pocket and kitchen knives.

Knives were discarded in 'knife bins' across the county.
Other operations to tackle knife crime included knife sweeps and covert and high visibility patrols. Police also held engagement events with young people and visited retailers to ensure they are adhering to laws regarding knife sales to those under 18.

Inspector Emma Bilsdon, who led the campaign, said police always received a positive response from young people and residents during knife crime campaigns.

“The Prevention First approach we take in Hertfordshire means that we ensure that everybody understands the consequences and the penalties associated with knife crime. By working with local schools, colleges, charities and councils, we steer young people towards positive life choices. We help the to understand the dangers knives pose, as well as ensure that knives are not readily available, whether online, in shops or passed around in the community.”

The Constabulary‘s Gangs and Schools team regularly hosts activities to raise awareness among young people of the dangers of knife crime and gang involvement. Details of upcoming events can be found on Twitter @HertsCYP

And a dedicated website provides information on support services relating to knife crime.

Information about knife crime can be reported online or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.