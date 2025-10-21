Over 200 pedestrians injured in road accidents across Hertfordshire including fatalities
New data acquired by Accident Claims Advice via Freedom of Information requests show that more than 200 pedestrians were injured in the county during a 12-month period covering 2024 and 2025.
Road traffic accident manager for JF Law, Tracey Chick, said: “Each road traffic incident involving pedestrians represents a moment of distress and potential life-altering consequences for those involved.
“If you have been involved in an accident, your safety should be the immediate priority, before exchanging details with the other involved parties, and reporting the incident to the police.”
Each injury is assessed by the police and an officer will categorise on a scale from slight to serious and then fatal.
In 2024/25 Hertfordshire Constabulary recorded 206 pedestrian casualties with two fatalities, 58 serious injuries and 146 slight injuries.
More data obtained by the compensation service shows that in the UK, 405 pedestrians were killed in 2023, with 6,067 pedestrians suffering serious injuries and a further 12,791 were slightly injured.
The advice service states that key causes of pedestrian accidents often relate to incidents of drunk driving, excessive speeding, poor visibility, or
pedestrians taking unnecessary risks.
Accident Claims Advice also obtained figures on where the most pedestrian road accidents occurred in Hertfordshire. The most happened in Watford, with 27 accidents, followed by Stevenage, which saw 23 accidents take place. Eleven took place in St Albans, with a further 10 being recorded in Hemel Hempstead and Hitchin.
Ms Chick added: “The safety of pedestrians on the roads is paramount, yet poor driving can result in devastating consequences when someone is struck by a vehicle.
“Regarding eligibility to claim, it's vital to understand that every case is unique. Generally, if you've suffered injury due to the negligence of another driver, you may be eligible to pursue a claim for compensation.
“We urge people to prioritise their own safety by using designated crossings, making eye contact with drivers, and avoiding distractions like mobile phones. Let's all commit to making our roads safer."