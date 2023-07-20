Over 150 arrested after cross border police operation in Hertfordshire and surrounding counties

Over 150 people have been arrested during a mass police operation to target those causing harm and violence in Hertfordshire and surrounding counties.

During the three-day operation, over 70 drug seizures were made, 22 weapons recovered and around 80 vehicles seized. More than £262,000 in cash was also recovered by officers, while a number of enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers’ efforts resulted in 160 arrests for offences including robbery, burglary, theft of vehicles, possession of offensive weapons, grievous bodily harm, breach of court orders and drug offences.

Police used intelligence and number plate recognition to hunt down offenders. Image submitted.

The operation, which ran between between July 11 and 13, involved officers from across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Metropolitan Police, Northamptonshire, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and Warwickshire.

The aim of the operation was to target those who cause the most harm to local communities through drug, violent and acquisitive crime, using number plate recognition technology and police intelligence to target vehicles and those using the railway network.

Detective Chief Inspector David Skarratts, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, said he was grateful to everyone involved.

He added: “As a result of their endeavours, we have had some fantastic results, and I believe this shows our commitment to doing everything we can to keep local communities safe and to make life hostile for those who cause harm, often targeting the most vulnerable members of society.

“We wanted to deliver a clear message to those who travel to commit crime that we will utilise everything at our disposal and work with our policing colleagues to catch up with you. There is no place for this type of criminality in Hertfordshire and our fellow counties.

“If you have any information about those involved in criminality, please report it to police. Your calls make a difference as they enable us to build up the intelligence picture we need to take robust action.”

Residents can report information online or call 101.