Over 100 knives handed in during week-long amnesty across Hertfordshire

By Clare Turner
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:59 BST

117 blades were surrendered during a week of action against knife crime.

The amnesty – which ran from November 11 to November 17 – was part of the police’s national Sceptre campaign.

Officers engaged with schools and visited retailers to ensure they are adhering to the restrictions on selling knives. They also carried out covert and high visibility patrols as well as conducting knife searches in public areas.

The force’s Child Criminal Exploitation Prevention and Diversion Team were also out working with students across the county, presenting interactive workshops using virtual reality headsets. The headset software placed the students in gang and knife crime scenarios, where they had to choose from multiple decisions which lead to positive or negative outcomes depending on their choices.

In just a week, 117 knives were surrendered across the county anonymously in bins placed around HertfordshireIn just a week, 117 knives were surrendered across the county anonymously in bins placed around Hertfordshire
Inspector Ben Harper, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Community Safety Unit, said: “Following on from the law change, which now makes possession of zombie knives illegal, this was another opportunity for anyone who still had knives they shouldn’t have to surrender them anonymously.

“As part of our activities we conducted survey to understand local people’s views on knife crime. More than 135 people completed the survey and as part of our Prevention First approach we’ll digest the feedback and use it to develop our plans to further force down knife possession and associated crime in Hertfordshire. We are constantly working with our young people in schools and colleges to help them make positive life choices, so they understand the dangers knives pose, as well as ensuring that knives are not readily available, whether online, in shops or passed around in the community.”

You can report info about knife crime online or speak to an operator via the force’s online web chat.

