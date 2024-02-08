Operation Scorpion results in one arrest and 10 vehicles seized on Hertfordshire roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vehicles were seized and a person arrested following an operation to target criminals on the road in Hertfordshire.

Operation Scorpion took place in Stirling Way, Borehamwood, and resulted in one person arrested for drug driving, 13 traffic offences reports, 10 vehicles seized for offences, including no insurance, and three stop and searches.

Special Sergeant Alex Whittle, who led the operation for Hertfordshire Constabulary, thanked his Special Constabulary colleagues, those from the Metropolitan Police, and the local policing team for their support.

The joint operation tackled criminality across the road network.

He added: “I hope the results provide reassurance to the people of Hertfordshire and shows that we are proactively out there preventing crime and by conducting these operations we’re making a positive impact and sending a clear message to criminals that they continue to not be welcome in Hertfordshire.”