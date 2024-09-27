One arrest made after series of attempted burglaries in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One man has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in Hemel Hempstead, that police are treating as linked.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the arrest of one unnamed man in connection with three break-in attempts on 16 September.

The first incident took place at around 12.10pm when jewellery was taken from a building in Scriveners Close after a glass panel at the back of the address was smashed to gain entry. Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking potential witnesses to use the crime reference number 41/77389/24.

Roughly 13 minutes later, an individual tried to gain access to a garage in Seymour Crescent. Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking potential witnesses to use the crime reference number 41/77242/24.

Police

A few minutes later, police officers were called by witnesses who saw a man break into a back garden in Seymour Crescent and that a security camera had been damaged. Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking potential witnesses to use the crime reference number 41/77283/24.

Detective Constable Carina NG, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “At this time, we’re treating the incidents as linked. A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains on bail while our enquiries are continuing.

“As part of these enquiries we’re appealing for anyone with information to please come forward. Did you witness any suspicious activity in these areas around the time stated? Did you capture any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage? If you have any information at all, please get in contact. Thank you.”

Witnesses are asked to contact the detective via email.

Information can also be reported to the police online, they can contacted be via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.